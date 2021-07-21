Kariobangi Sharks stun Gor Mahia to move into third spot

Erick Kapaito

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito (right) celebrates his goal with teammate Peter Oudu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County on July 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor acting coach Sammy Omollo responded to the goal with the immediate introduction of Ulimwengu and Fred Nkata for Macharia and Geoffrey Ochieng respectively.
  • Three minutes to time, Ulimwengu pulled one back for the 19-time champions, who have now failed to register victory in their last six consecutive matches.

Kariobangi Sharks beat defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match Wednesday at Thika stadium in Kiambu County.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. King George VI Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes too tempting

  2. Finally, Kenya Lionesses freed from Tokyo quarantine

  3. KCB rally to hit Ulinzi Stars, cut Tusker's lead

  4. Isuza's late strike helps Wazito beat Homeboyz

  5. Paul Tergat re-elected for fresh, 8-year term as IOC Member

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.