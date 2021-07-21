Kariobangi Sharks stun Gor Mahia to move into third spot

Kariobangi Sharks beat defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match Wednesday at Thika stadium in Kiambu County.

Red hot striker Erick Kapaito's penalty and Robert Onyango's goal on 70 minutes saw Sharks leapfrog AFC Leopards into third on 44 points.

Substitute Jules Ulimwengu scored K'Ogalo's consolation goal deep into the second half.

Kapaito's goal cemented his lead of the top scorers' chart on 22 goals, eight above his closest competitor, Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards.

While Leopards, who have one match in hand are fourth on 43 points, Gor, who have played two matches less, are fifth on 40 points.

"It is a good recovery by my players because previously we had lost five matches, but now we have not lost in another five. What was of importance to us was to come and put up a good show and I am happy we emerged winners," said Sharks coach William Muluya.

Gor's assistant coach Sammy Omollo said: "We must work hard in our defence because we have been conceding very easy goals. We must also improve our attack if we are to win matches."

Kapaito gave Sharks the lead in the 21st minute from the spot after he was fouled inside the box.

Six minutes after the half-hour mark, Gor made the first substitution, introducing Nicholas Omondi for John Ochieng, who had earlier been booked for a foul on Kapaito.

Gor Mahia's Geoffrey Ochieng (left) vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks' Robert Onyango during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County on July 21, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Gor continued to pile pressure for an equaliser before the break, but John Macharia and Harun Shakava were unlucky with their respective attempts.

Sharks made their first change of the match at the restart, Reagan Odede coming in for Peter Oudu.

Burundian Abdoul Karim almost equalised for Gor eight minutes after the restart, but his brilliant strike from the left went off narrowly, with Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero beaten.

Gor Mahia's Andrew Juma (right) vies for an aerial ball with Kariobangi Sharks' Peter Lwasa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County on July 21, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kapaito attempted to double his side's lead at the hour mark, but his drive from outside the box missed the target.

Onyango bagged a second for Sharks from a counter attack with 20 minutes to go.

Omollo responded to the goal with the immediate introduction of Ulimwengu and Fred Nkata for Macharia and Geoffrey Ochieng respectively.