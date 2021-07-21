KCB rally to hit Ulinzi Stars, cut Tusker's lead

Omar Borafya

Ulinzi Stars' Omar Borafya (left) vies for the ball with KCB's Brian Ndenga during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on July 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Otanga made amends for his first half penalty miss on 53 minutes, this time successfully scoring from the spot after Harun Mwale was adjudged to have handled Simiyu's cross inside the box.
  • Simiyu sealed all the points for KCB with a late superb finish after dribbling well inside the soldiers area.

KCB on Wednesday beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Thika Stadium in Kiambu to move within four points of leaders Tusker in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

