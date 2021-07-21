Vihiga United, City Stars share spoils in Nakuru

Kevin Okumu (left) of Nairobi City Stars dribbles past Michael Odongo of Vihiga United during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on July 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Coach Amboko said they should have done better with their chances.
  • “We missed easy scoring chances and the end result is that we picked a single point from the barren draw,” said coach Amboko.

Vihiga United and the visiting Nairobi City Stars battled to a barren draw in an evenly contested FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on Wednesday.

