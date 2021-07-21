Vihiga United, City Stars share spoils in Nakuru

Vihiga United and the visiting Nairobi City Stars battled to a barren draw in an evenly contested FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on Wednesday.

Vihiga United, who are facing the axe, will blame themselves for wasting several scoring chances that should have given them three points.

The striking force of Wycliffe Nthata, Stewart Omondi, Patrick Onganya and Lawrence Luvanda created easy scoring chances in the opening moments of the game, but could not put them away.

Nthata should have made it 1-0 in the 10th minute, but his blockbuster went over the bar and moments later, Onganya missed a sitter when scoring seemed to be the easiest thing to do.

On resumption, City Stars nearly broke the stalemate in the 60th minute when Salim Abdallah's glancing header missed the target by inches.

Vihiga, just like in the first half, continued to miss chances with Kevin Omondi squandering an opportunity in the 70 thminute and in the 87th minute before Michael Isabwa also shot wide.

Nairobi City Stars coach John Amboko made two substitutions bringing in Timothy Ouma and Vincent Otieno and rested Elvis Noor and Peter Opiyo, but their attacking force remained flat.

On the opposite side, coach Michael Mururi rested Wycliffe Nthata and introduced Wesley Owino.

“We pushed hard but again lady luck was not on our side. A victory for us would have been a good relief taking into account we’re facing relegation,” said coach Mururi.

Coach Amboko said they should have done better with their chances.

“We missed easy scoring chances and the end result is that we picked a single point from the barren draw,” said coach Amboko.