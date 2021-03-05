Juve face Lazio test before crunch Champions League game

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a last minute goal opportunity during their Italian Serie A match against Napoli on February 13, 2021 at the Diego Maradona (San Paolo) stadium in Naples.

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Andrea Pirlo's side are third, with a game in hand, 10 points behind Inter who host Atalanta on Monday in a clash of the two highest-scoring teams in Serie A.
  • AC Milan are second, six points adrift of Inter and four points ahead of Juventus after a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Udinese midweek.
  • The pressure is on Pirlo's injury-hit Juventus to claim a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

Milan, Italy

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.