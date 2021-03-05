Massive Madrid derby, Germany's 'Klassiker' - what to watch in Europe this weekend

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (right) and teammates celebrate after they opened the scoring during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Atalanta on February 24, 2021 at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo.

Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have an opportunity to deal a hammer blow to their city rivals' attempts to retain their league title as they host Real Madrid in a potentially decisive Madrid derby.
  • Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are in third, level with Barcelona but five points behind Atletico thanks to their 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad on Monday, and defeat on Sunday would leave them eight behind having played a game more.

Paris, France

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. NMG, NBA announce multi-year broadcast partnership

  2. Little-known BF Suma FC out to dominate FKF Nairobi East league

  3. Pressure on African giants Ahly after surprise loss to Simba

  4. Atletico out to land knock-out blow in Madrid derby

  5. 'Crazy' Lewandowski, Haaland clash as Bayern Munich host Dortmund

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.