Judith Atieno joins Rayon Sports as more players ditch Kenyan clubs

There is no end in sight for Kenyan footballers fleeing the country to the neighbouring countries in search of action.

Mathare Women striker Judith Atieno on Wednesday joined the growing list of Kenyan players ditching the locals leagues for clubs in the neighbouring countries.

Atieno joined Rayon Sports of Rwanda and is now the first female Kenyan footballer to play professional football in Rwanda. She has penned a one-year deal with the Nyamirambo-based side.

The 21-year-old said: "This is my first time playing professional football outside Kenya. I was overwhelmed with the warm reception I received from the management, fellow players and technical team. I now call this team my home away from home."

"I am here for one job, to score goals for the club. I want to help the team achieve its targets by winning the league. I want to assure the Rayon Sports family that I shall make them proud," said Atieno.

In 2018, she was the Mathare Women's top scorer with 15 goals. Last season, netted 13 goals out of 11 league matches she had played. She also provided three assists.

Rayon have also signed Rwandan International striker Florence Imanizabayo also on a one-year deal from AS Kigali.

Rayon Sports men's team, which features in the Rwanda Premier League, is home to Kenyan International Paul Were.