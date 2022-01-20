Jota double sends Liverpool into League Cup final

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota celebrates

Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota reacts after scoring their second goal during their English League Cup semi-final second leg match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, in London on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jota put Liverpool on course for Wembley with a first half strike and he clinched their berth with a late second goal in north London
  • Jota's 13th and 14th club goals this season underlined his value at a time when Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations
  • Jota made sure Liverpool would not rue those missed chances as he ran onto Alexander-Arnold's pass and chipped Ramsdale in the 77th minute

London

