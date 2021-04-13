Harambee Stars ace eyes Caf Champions League title

Simba SC defender Joash Onyango (right) vies for the ball with KMC's Reliant Lusajo during their friendly match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 26, 2020.

Photo credit: Michael Matemanga | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Simba's only loss in the competition was against Al Ahly last Friday as they amassed 13 points, two above Al Ahly
  • The 21-time Tanzanian Premier League champions will know their opponents in the quarter-final stage when Caf holds the draw on April 30
  • Apart from Onyango, another Kenyan international Brian Mandela will also feature in the quarter-final stage after his team Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa made the cut

Kenyan international Joash "Berlin wall" Onyango is keen on landing his maiden Caf Champions League title with Tanzanian champions Simba after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

