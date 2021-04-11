Prime

Gor Mahia move to trademark their logo and nicknames

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

  • As per the March journal from the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi), Gor have applied to protect their logo and the phrases “The Green Army”, “K’Ogalo” and “Sirkal”.
  • Football clubs all over the world jealously protect trademarks associated with them, with Spanish giants Barcelona having more than 300 registered trademarks and English club Manchester United having more than 250 to their name.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia are seeking to trademark their logo and three nicknames associated with the club in a move aimed at protecting their brand.

