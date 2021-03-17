Hope at last for football in Nyanza as regional leagues launched

Ichuni FC players (in orange) pose for a group photo before their match against Ekerenyo FC during the launch of Nyanza regional league on March 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new leagues are sponsored by betting company Odibets after they signed a multi-million sponsorship deal with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to help develop grassroots football. The deal saw all county leagues named Odi Mtaani.
  • Each team taking part in the county league countrywide has since received two sets of uniforms and six balls.

Various playing grounds in Nyanza are set to host a number of football competitions following the launch of regional and county leagues, raising hopes of restoring the lost glory in the region.

