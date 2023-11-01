Hockey: Kenya battle Nigeria in 2024 Olympic qualifiers semis

Kenya hockey women's team will Thursday play Nigiera in the semi-final of the 2024 African Hockey Olympic qualifiers after beating Namibia 1-0 in their final pool "B" match at the University of Pretoria, in South Africa on Wednesday.

A 53rd minute goal from Grace Bwire ensured the East Africans finished their group unbeaten with nine points from three matches to book Nigeria, who had earlier laboured to see off Zimbabwe 2-1 in last pool "A" match at the same venue.

Saturday Comfort netted for the West Africans in the 39th and 55th minutes, while Alexei Terblanche pulled one back for the Central Africans in the 45th minute through a field goal.

Kenya and Nigeria faced off last year during the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana where the Kenyans had to come from behind to win 2-1 in the preliminary stage to proceed to the semis.

Kenya have had a good run in the tournament after defeating Zambia 4-0, Ghana 3-2 and 1-0 against Namibia.

On their way to the last four, Nigeria fell at the hands of South Africa 4-0 before they regrouped to defeat Zimbabwe 2-1.