Hockey: Kenya, Ghana chase semis berth in Olympic qualifiers

There will be no room for error as Kenya men's hockey team battle Ghana in their last pool "B" match on Wednesday in the ongoing 2024 African Hockey Olympic qualifiers at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Kenya must win the match to seal a semi-final slot alongside already-qualified Egypt, who top the group on six points. A draw will be enough for Ghana to proceed to the last four.

On the other hand, Kenya women's team aka Blades, who have already qualified for semi-final, will wrap up their pool "B" matches with a fixture against Namibia at the same venue.

Tuesday was a rest day for all the participating teams. Kenya and Ghana men's teams have both recorded one win and a loss from their opening two matches.

Kenya lost to Egypt 2-0 Sunday before they regrouped to see off Zambia 1-0 in a hard fought win on Monday, while Ghana went down to Egypt 1-0 before they won against Zambia 3-1.

Kenya men's coach Fidelis Kimanzi is aware of what is at stake and said the lads have no choice but to show up.

"We haven't played them recently but their clubs have been performing well in the African Clubs Championship and that's proof that their national team is tough. It's rainy, windy and some lighting here and there, but the players have acclimatized and we are just looking forward to a good match and hopefully our efforts will pay off with a slot in the semis," Kimanzi told Nation Sport on phone from Pretoria on Tuesday.

Blades captain Lynne Tamunai said they look forward to complete their group campaign with a 100 percent record. The ladies started their campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of Zambia Sunday, before seeing of Ghana 3-2 on Monday to move top on six points.

"In the two matches we have played, we have given a good account of ourselves, leaving everything on the pitch and we just want to finish the preliminary stage on a high.

The players have been amazing and all credit goes to them. Namibia have really improved and we will approach the match with caution. We will not underrate them. We urge people back at home to continue cheering us and praying for us ," said Tamunai, who was given the armband in the absence of Gilly Okumu, who failed to travel due to official commitments.

Ghana will play Zambia in another pool "B" match as they seek to join leaders Kenya in the last four. Ghana beat Namibia 2-1, while Zambia held their nerves to beat Namibia 3-2.