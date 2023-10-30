Impressive Kenya hit Ghana to storm Olympic qualifiers semis

Kenya women's hockey team Monday booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 African Hockey Olympic qualifiers with a match to spare after a 3-2 win over Ghana at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Two first half goals from Eleanor Chebet and Grace Bwire put the Blades in control in the pool "B' fixture.

On resumption, Ghana, who were inferior in ball possession in the first two quarters improved in the third quarter and their effort paid off when Mavis Berko pulled one back for the West African in the 36th minute through a penalty corner.

Four minutes later, forward Maureen Okumu made it three through a fantastic field goal, but Berko returned to haunt the East Africans in the 48th minute through a penalty corner to set up a nervy finish.

Kenya will have goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo to thank for as she put up massive saves when it mattered the most as they held on for the win and a place in the last four.

Kenya, who top the group with six points, will no finish their preliminary campaign against Namibia on Wednesday. Ghana will battle Zambia in the other game to see who secures the other semi-final slot.

Chebet scored barely one minute into play through a field goal before Bwire who plays for national champions Strathmore University Scorpions scored through a penalty corner in the 30th minute as the teams headed into the breather.