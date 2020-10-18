He is our player: Sofapaka, Gor Mahia tussle over Lawrence Juma

Gor Mahia and Sofapaka continue to feud over the transfer of the recent transfer of Lawrence Juma.

The international midfielder moved from Gor Mahia to Sofapaka on Friday under controversial circumstances.

The Kenyan champions confirmed Sunday they have written to Football Kenya Federation charging Sofapaka obtained the player without following the laid down procedures.

K'Ogalo team manager Jolawi Obondo told Nation Sport that they were shocked by the move given that Juma’s contract ends on December 31.

Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa countered the Harambee Stars player joined them on a free transfer.

Juma, 27, had engaged in pre-season training with K'Ogalo as rumours about his imminent exit swirled.

He attended the Gor Mahia-Two Rivers partnership launch on Wednesday only to be officially unveiled as a Sofapaka player 48 hours later.

“I can categorically confirm that Juma’s contract was set to expire on December 31. He has been drawing a salary from us and we owe him only one month salary which doesn't warrant a move even if he claims he followed the law.

“We don't object a move for a player who feels he is pursuing greener pastures but it should be done within the confines of the law, " said Jolawi.

The long serving team manager vowed that the club would follow the issue with FKF until it gets justice.

“Juma had assured the management he was heading nowhere until December when his contract would have ended.

“We were shocked since he was even among our players we shared part of the Sh200,000 donated to us by our two main guest during the launch of Gor-Two Rivers partnership. Sofapaka didn't follow the law and we are going to pursue this case to the end.

“We are not fighting to have him back but only to prove that laws on transfers should be respected," said Jolawi.

Kalekwa insisted they legitimately signed Juma and even advanced him a sign-on fee.

“We did sign him for free and paid no transfer fee. We followed the law and he is now our player who will help us fight for the league title,"said Kalekwa.

Sofapaka have clearly signalled their intent with the recent acquisition of highly rated KCB defender Mike Kibwage.

Interestingly though, Kalekwa on October 11 stated they had given up signing Juma as the club could not afford the amount of money he was asking for.

Kalekwa also confirmed that he was done with signing new players after acquiring Juma and Kibwage.

Others who have been signed by the club are Roy Okal, Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, custodian Kevin Omondi and the evergreen Paul Kiongera.