Harambee Stars midfielder ditches Gor Mahia for Sofapaka

Sofapaka have continued to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with the acquisition of Kenyan international midfielder Lawrence Juma.

Juma joined the 2009 Kenyan champions on Friday from rivals Gor Mahia.

“We have completed the signing of Harambee Stars midfielder Lawrence Juma. Juma has put to paper a two-year deal ahead of the new season,” announced Sofapaka on its social media accounts.

Juma joined Gor Mahia in 2017, and became an integral part of K'Ogalo. He featured for Kenya at the 2021 African Cup of Nation qualifiers against Egypt, and Togo.

On joining the Batoto ba Mungu the former Nakuru All Stars man said: “I'm pleased to be here, this a new chapter, new environment and I am looking forward to a good time with the club, I can’t wait to get started.”

He becomes the eighth signing for coach John Baraza’s side, after Kenyan international Michael Kibwage, Isacc Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal and Paul Kiongera joined the team earlier in the window.

As per the the new FKF-PL season’s tentative fixture released on Wednesday, which is subject to change depending on whether the government authorises football to resume in the country, Sofapaka welcome KCB Football Club on November 22 in their opening match of the campaign.

Their next four fixtures are against Kakamega Homeboyz away, Wazito at home, Gor Mahia away, and Bandari at home.

"I want to thank Gor Mahia for offering me a good platform to grow in my career since I joined from Nzoia. I have worked hard and learnt a lot from my fellow players, technical bench and coaches. I leave Gor in good terms with everybody and a more experienced player."

"I look forward to winning titles and work extra hard so that I can cement my place in the club and national team."

Additional reporting by Cecil Odongo