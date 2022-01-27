Harambee Stars top fan Isaac Juma murdered - What they said

Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Juma was, according to the Police and his family, brutally murdered by unknown people at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias, in Kakamega county on Wednesday night
  • Shem Okottah, Kefofa's Chief Executive termed Juma's loss as a "tough pill to swallow"
  • Football administrators Twaha Mbarak and Milton Nyakundi also mourned Juma

Deputy President William Ruto and the Kenya Football Fans Federation (Kefofa) have led Kenyans in mourning popular Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma.

