Harambee Stars fan Juma dies

Popular Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma is dead.

Juma, who was a constant presence in the stands during Harambee Stars' home matches, was brutally murdered by unknown people at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias in Kakamega County on Wednesday night.

The machete-wielding gang approached Juma's animal den and when he moved out of his house and approached the den alongside his son and a brother, the assailants turned on him cutting him several times on the head leaving him dead.

The brother and son ran away upon sensing danger.

Mumias West Sub-county Police Commander Stephen Muoni said Juma died on the spot.

"The family was in the house when at around 11pm, they heard sheep bleating from the animals den. He alerted his brother and son and when he went out, he was met with a panga-wielding gang that attacked and killed him on the spot," said Mr Muoni.

According to police, Juma's body lay in a pool of blood outside his house before it was moved by security officers to St Mary's hospital mortuary.

"The motive of these people was not to steal livestock but to kill. We have launched investigations into the matter and we shall leave no stone unturned until we catch up with them," added Mr Muoni.

Juma, has been a passionate football fan religiously supporting the national team Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards at club level for decades.

He used to be seen dancing shirtless with his upper body painted, during major soccer matches and other popular sporting events.

Besides his love for football, he was a newspaper vendor in Nakuru Town where he stayed alone.

He is survived by two wives, Christina and Faridah as well as ten children who live in Mumias.

His wife Christina said Juma was the sole breadwinner for the family.

"I don't understand why someone had to kill my husband who has been relating well with everyone in the village. It is great pain and a big loss not only for us but the entire village and Kenya," said Christina.