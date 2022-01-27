Harambee Stars fan Juma dies

Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dancing to the tune of Administration Police band at Kakamega during Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to police, Juma's body lay in a pool of blood outside his house before it was moved by security officers to St Mary's hospital mortuary
  • Mumias West Sub-county Police Commander Stephen Muoni said Juma died on the spot
  • He is survived by two wives, Christina and Faridah as well as ten children who live in Mumias

Popular Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma is dead. 

