Harambee Stars rise in Fifa ranking

Kenya's Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 01, 2021 on the eve of their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Harambee Stars played two matches that resulted in the change since the last release when Kenya dropped two places to position 104 with 1205.26 points on August 12
  • Fellow Group “E” opponents Mali, Uganda and Rwanda who occupied position 60, 84 and 127 last month, are now ranked 61st, 86th and 128th, respectively
  • Senegal is the best ranked African country at position 20 from 21 followed by Tunisia

Kenya is up two spots to 102nd globally in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday.

