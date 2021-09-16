Harambee Stars rise in Fifa ranking

Kenya is up two spots to 102nd globally in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday.

Harambee Stars played two matches that resulted in the change since the last release when Kenya dropped two places to position 104 with 1205.26 points on August 12.

Kenya’s ascendancy is largely due to the 0-0 draw against neighbours Uganda who were 20 places above them during the Group “E” qualifying match for 2022 Fifa World Cup held on September 2 in Nairobi.

Despite moving up the 204-nation ladder, Stars, who are currently without a coach after Jacob “Ghost” Mulee was fired on Wednesday night, have 1205.12 points after losing 0.14 points.

Fellow Group “E” opponents Mali, Uganda and Rwanda who occupied position 60, 84 and 127 last month, are now ranked 61st, 86th and 128th, respectively.

Belgium top the rankings followed by Brazil, while England have dislodged World Cup champions France from third spot.

Next after fourth-placed France are European champions Italy, Argentina, Portugal (up one place to seventh), Spain (down one spot to eighth), Mexico and Denmark in the top 10 bracket.

The Danes are up one spot, same as Netherlands and Uruguay who follow in positions 11 and 12, while USA drops from 10th to 13th. Germany moves up two positions to 14th.

Senegal is the best ranked African country at position 20 from 21 followed by Tunisia (three places up to 25th), African champions Algeria (unchanged at 30), Morocco (down one spot to 33) and Nigeria (same position 34) in the top-five bracket.