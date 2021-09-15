Jacob Mulee sacked as Harambee Stars coach

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee reacts on the touchline.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee reacts on the touchline during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya also beat South Sudan 2-1 on March 13 and Tanzania 2-1 on March 15 in friendly matches.
  • Under Mulee, Kenya started the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on a rough note drawing 0-0 and 1-1 with Uganda and Rwanda respectively last month and sit second with two points in Group E.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee was on Wednesday fired by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) just 11 months into the job.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.