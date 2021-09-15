Jacob Mulee sacked as Harambee Stars coach

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee was on Wednesday fired by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) just 11 months into the job.

Also shown the door was his assistant and long-serving Bandari technical bench director, Twahir Muhiddin and goalkeeper trainer Haggai Azande.

However, FKF have retained assistant coaches Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya, who will steer the team before a new coach is named.

Mulee and Twahir were conspicuously missing during the Football Kenya Federation Awards gala on Tuesday at Safari Park Hotel.

"FKF and Harambee Stars tactician Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, his assistant Twahir Muhiddin and Goalkeeping coach Haggai Azande have reached decision to part ways on mutual consent, effective immediately," said a statement signed by FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno, and sent out Wednesday.

"Assistants Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the federation works to reconstruct Harambee Stars technical bench ahead of World Cup Qualifiers against Mali," added the statement.

Kenya plays Mali in back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on October 6 and October 12.

The statement indicated that the process of recruiting another coach is already on and a new tactician will be announced soon.

Mulee, also a renowned radio presenter, was appointed Harambee Stars coach for the third time in October 20, 2020, replacing the sacked Francis Kimanzi.

He oversaw the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Comoros, Togo and Egypt.

His only win in a competitive match was in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers as Stars edged out Togo 2-1 on March 29, but they missed out on the finals after finishing third in the pool behind Egypt and Comoros.

Kenya also beat South Sudan 2-1 on March 13 and Tanzania 2-1 on March 15 in friendly matches.