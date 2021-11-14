Harambee Stars play for pride in Rwanda clash

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars line up.

Photo credit: Fufa |
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Both teams on Sunday had their last training sessions at the Nyayo National Stadium and with the ongoing turbulent time in the Football Kenya Federation, the government through the Aaron Ringera led caretaker committee will be in charge of all the logistics pertaining to the match.

National men's football team, Harambee Stars will be fighting for their first win in the Fifa 2022 World Cup Group “E” qualifiers when they host Rwanda at Nyayo National Stadium Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.