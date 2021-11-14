Caf responds to football impasse in Kenya

Caf (Confederation of African Football ) has expressed concerns over the arrest of embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa and also the government's disbandment of the body and formation of a caretaker committee.

In a statement sent out on Sunday, the continental body also supported Fifa's proposal to mediate an impasse between Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and FKF officials, led by Nick Mwendwa.

Fifa responded last Thursday after CS Amina disbanded FKF, hours after an inspection committee she had tasked with conducting an inspection of the federation reported several misgivings with the football body.

She has appointed a 15-member committee to handle football matters in the interim pending fresh elections.

"Caf has also noted the letter from Fifa to the Government authorities in Kenya on the concerns regarding the independence of the Football Kenya Federation highlighted in recent weeks. Caf supports the position of Fifa on the matter and will avail itself to meet relevant stakeholders in Kenya to discuss solutions to the current impasse in this regard," the press released stated.

"Caf is deeply concerned about the situation and the manner in which the situation is unfolding and notes all the allegations that have been made. Caf is committed to good governance in African football administration.

At this stage, we will not make any further comments until we have full understanding of the entire picture. Caf together with FIFA are monitoring the situation," the body added.

On Friday, Mwendwa was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers and taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu road where he was grilled by detectives.