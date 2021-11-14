Caf responds to football impasse in Kenya

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa in a press Conference at La Mada Hotel Nairobi on November 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, Mwendwa was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers and taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu road where he was grilled by detectives.
  • Mwendwa left DCI headquarters Friday evening while still under the custody of officers and is being held at Gigiri Police Station.

Caf (Confederation of African Football ) has expressed concerns over the arrest of embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa and also the government's disbandment of the body and formation of a caretaker committee.

