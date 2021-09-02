Harambee Stars drop points in dour Uganda draw

Kenya's Harambee Stars Thursday were held to a barren draw by Uganda in their opening Group "E" qualifying match at Nyayo National Stadium.

The result leaves Kenya second in the group with a point, two behind leaders Mali who beat Rwanda 1-0 in their Wednesday opener. Uganda are third on one point while Rwanda are bottom without a point.

Kenya have now failed to beat Uganda in their last six encounters with the last win in competitive action coming in Cecafa tournament in 2015 held in Ethiopia. Then, Michael Olunga and Jacob Keli scored a goal each in the group stage match but Uganda eventually won the tournament.

Brilliant Odada

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee said he was not happy with the result but was full of praises for Richard Odada who plies his trade with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

"I'm not happy with the result, we played well but missed our chances. A young Odada did well and I think our midfield is now sorted. We are yet to blend through our passes and that worked against us. Uganda had an advantage with being an experienced side but we soldier on," said Mulee.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mulee defended the early substitution of Lawrence Juma whose place was taken by Eric Johanna, saying it was a bad day in office for the Sofapaka man.

"It was not in bad faith. He was not playing well but he is still my player and I still need him in upcoming matches," he added.

His Uganda counterpart Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic said a draw was a fair result considering his charges have been out of action for long and the team is undergoing transition after the exit of some big names like former captain Denis Onyango.

"I'm very happy to draw against Kenya, a side which was physically fit. We tactically cut long ball supply to Michael Olunga making it hard for them to score," said Sredojevic.

"It is a good result considering we have been off season and players are still unfit. I give credit to my players and we have picked a fair draw for both sides," added the Serbian tactician.

After the draw against a tough Ugandan side, the 23-member squad under experienced tactician Mulee jet out of the country on Thursday night for Kigali where they play Rwanda on Sunday.

Despite dominating the entire encounter, Stars failed to convert the few chances that came their way. Both sides had a slow start but the first chance fell to Kenya's Abdallah Hassan who failed to keep his header down after Lawrence Juma picked him out with a cross.

Halidi injury

In the 10th minute, Uganda suffered a setback after defender Lwaliwa Halidi went down injured forcing Sredojevic to an early substitution as his place was taken up by Enock Walusimbi.

Uganda gradually grew into the game and got their first attempt on goal in the 26th minute through Murshid Juuko's freekick after Eugene Asike had fouled Joseph Ochaya.

Mulee made Stars' first substitution in the 30th minute, withdrawing Lawrence Juma for Sweden-based Eric Johanna to add more supply to his attack of Michael Olunga and Masoud Juma.

Two minutes later, Uganda wasted another chance after Ochaya bent his freekick wide following a Joseph Okumu foul on Milton Karisa.

Khalid Aucho received the first booking of the game after a reckless tackle on Daniel Sakari in the 40th minute.

Hassan then squandered a glorious chance to give Stars the lead in the 42nd minute, shooting wide when squaring the ball for an onrushing Olunga looked the better option.

Stars continued their dorminance after the breather but a solid defence kept Uganda in the game.

In the 55th minute, Masoud raced on the left wing past a Ugandan defender and found Olunga with a clever pass but the latter's shot was blocked for a fruitless corner.

Uganda defender Joseph Ochaya (left) vies with Kenya defender Daniel Sakari during their World Cup qualifying match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 02, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Uganda made a double substitution in the 67th minute as Kizza Mustafa and Ibrahim Orit came in for Ochaya and Moses Waiswa.

Mulee also introduced winger Boniface Muchiri and Duke Abuya for Muguna and Hassan respectively in the 73rd minute.