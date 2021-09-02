Mane scores as Senegal defeat bogey team Togo

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match against Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mane netted through a close-range shot on 56 minutes and Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo scored a similar goal nine minutes from time as Senegal beat bogey team Togo 2-0 in Thies
  • Keita set up Francois Kamano, who gave Guinea a seventh-minute lead over Guinea-Bissau in neutral Nouakchott that was surrendered just after half-time when Joseph Mendes struck to earn a 1-1 draw
  • Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo helped Mali edge Rwanda 1-0 in Moroccan coastal city Agadir with Adama Traore the first-half match-winner

