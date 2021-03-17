Harambee Stars eye Tanzania scalp again in final friendly

Kenya's Eric Kapaito celebrates his goal against Tanzania during their international friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

  • Taifa Stars are scheduled to play away to Equatorial Guinea on March 25 before they host Libya three days later. Libya are last in the group on three points.
  • Taifa Stars are third in Group J on four points after four matches behind leaders Tunisia and second placed Equatorial Guinea, who have amassed 10 and six points respectively.

As Harambee Stars host Tanzania in their final friendly game Thursday before their two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next week, coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is expected to use the match to gauge the overall performance of his players before naming his final squad.

