Debutantes eye more roles in Harambee Stars squad

Two Harambee Stars debutantes say seeing their dreams of featuring for the national team come true has motivated them to work harder so as to earn more call ups.

KCB defender Nahashon Alembi and Gor Mahia winger John Macharia earned their maiden debuts in last Saturday's 1-0 win over South Sudan in an international friendly at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

“It was great joy to see my dream (featuring for Harambee Stars) come true. It is a plus in my football career and gives me the motivation to aim higher so as to get more call ups,” said Alembi.

It is turning out to be a good season for the 25-year-old, who has also become a regular in the KCB squad that is chasing a first ever Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title.

The bankers are second in the FKF-PL standings on 29 points, six behind leaders Tusker and have a game in hand over the Brewers.

Alembi, a former Tusker, Ushuru and Muranga Seals player looks up to fellow internationals Brian Mandela and Teddy Akumu, who currently ply their trade at Memelodi Sundowns FC and Kaizer Chiefs FC in South Africa respectively.

In Europe, former Manchester City defender Vincent Company and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly are his idols.

Macharia, 22, said that his dream now is to help Harambee Stars make history by lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title.

“It was a privilege to get the opportunity to play for the national team and I believe I gave my best. It motivated me a lot and I hope to get more call ups and help the team win the Afcon,” said Macharia, who previously turned out for Thika United as well as Georgia’s FC Kolkheti and FC Saburto.

With Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee keen to gauge the strength of all the 27 local players in camp, Alembi and Macharia were not part of the team that downed Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday.

Only Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa retained a starting role from the team that faced off with Bright Stars.

The duo, alongside other players who made their debut for Harambee Stars in the two friendlies, hope to make the team that will do duty in the upcoming 2021 Group G Afcon qualifiers against Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi and Togo in Lome on March 29.

The others are striker Henry Meja (Tusker), goalkeeper Adisa Omar (Bidco united), midfielder Danson Chetambe (Bandari), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks) and Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars).