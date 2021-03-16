Debutantes eye more roles in Harambee Stars squad

Kenya's Harun Mwale (right) vies for the ball with Tanzania's Salum Abdallah during their international friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Only Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa earned a starting role from the team that faced off with Bright Stars.
  • The duo, alongside other players who made their debut for Harambee Stars in the two friendlies, can only hope that they will make the team that will do duty in the upcoming 2021 Group G Afcon qualifiers against Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi and Togo in Lome on March 29.
  • The others are striker Henry Meja (Tusker), goalkeeper Adisa Omar (Bidco united), midfielder Danson Chetambe (Bandari), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks) and Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars).

Two Harambee Stars debutantes say seeing their dreams of featuring for the national team come true has motivated them to work harder so as to earn more call ups.

