Harambee Stars defender Onyango dazzles in Dar derby

Kenyan international defender Joash ‘Berlin Wall’ Onyango had contrasting fortunes in his first Dar es Salaam Derby as Yanga and Simba battled to a 1-1 draw at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

Onyango connected to Luis Miquissone's delivery from a corner with a solid header in the 86th minute to secure a point for his side Simba who had fallen behind in the first half courtesy of his own blunder.

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong had put Yanga ahead through a penalty in the 31st minute after Onyango fouled him in the box.

Onyango had brought down Sarpong and held his right leg inside the box as he aimed to clear a loose ball just outside the box.

Title contenders

Yanga coach Sven Cedrick Kaze said he was elated with a draw against a well-oiled Simba side that had been together for the past two years.

“We played well against a formidable team. Even though late in the game we allowed them to dominate more so on the flanks. We are still unbeaten and our focus is now on the coming matches. We are real title contenders," said Kaze.

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck said the lack of his dependable players made it difficult to penetrate Yanga's defence.

“They were the better side in the better part of the game but I am happy we got a goal to earn a draw. My dependable players were not around and I think the result would have been different. It was a good match but we have to work in our striking force,” said the Belgian coach.

Yanga, who are still unbeaten in the league are second on Vodacom Premier League standing on 24 points, one behind league leaders Azam after 10 rounds of matches. Defending champions Simba are third with 20 points.

Simba threatened just three minutes into the game, when Captain Jonas Mkude’s long range shot from the midfield found Miquissone unmarked inside the box, but the Mozambique midfielder’s shot flew wide.

John Bocco missed a golden chance in 18th minute to put Wekundu wa Msimbazi ahead when his close range shot was parried to safety by Metacha Mnata.

Yanga striker Ditram Nchimbi intercepted a pass in the 40th minute after a communication breakdown between Simba’s centre backs Onyango and Pascal Wawa but he shot straight at Aishi Manula.

Simba pushed for an equaliser in the second half but were unlucky, as Yanga’s defence stood tall. Their numerous attacks almost paid off in the 76th minute when Clatous Chama’s cross was met by Bocco but the latter's connection went narrowly wide.

Yanga put up a solid defence in the dying minutes of the game to protect their slim lead but they had no aswer for Onyango’s header which forced a share of the spoils.