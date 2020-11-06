Who will blink first? Yanga host rivals Simba with eyes on top spot

Will it be Young Africans’ Farouk Shikhalo or the Simba Sports Club duo of Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata who will walk home with the three points and bragging rights after Saturday’s Kariokor derby pitting the two Vodacom Premier League giants?

This is the big question as Yanga host eternal rivals Simba SC in the first installment of the derby from 5pm Saturday evening at the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“It is a match that has more at stake than simply local pride. The Vodacom Premier League title race, a 4-1 drubbing to Simba in July, and the ultimate bragging rights are all at the forefront as Tanzania’s two biggest clubs battle once again,” Michael Mwebe, Tanzanian football consultant and journalist, told Nation Sport from Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Of the three Kenyans, Onyango is likely to start for Simba in defence having playing in all nine league matches the Tanzanian champions have featured in so far, while Kahata’s chances of being among the starters will depend on the availability of Zambian attacking midfielder Clatous Chama who is sidelined with an injury.

Shikhalo, who had a fairly good derby debut in a thrilling 2-2 draw last season, is not likely to start having lost his starting place to Tanzanian international Metacha Mnata.

Onyango, in an earlier interview with Nation Sport, revealed that he was relishing playing in his first Kariakor derby.

“It is the first time in recent time, maybe in two or three years, where Young Africans are very confident ahead of the derby. Pound for pound, one would argue that Simba still have the better players but as head coach Sven Vandenbroeck admits they come into this game under pressure,” Mwebe added.

"Young Africans have the collective determination and spirit that you can count on them to grind out result."

With a chance to go top of the standings, new Yanga coach Cedric Kaze has asked his players to be careful not to be punished by Simba on the break.

Kaze knows the only way Yanga will wrestle the crown from Simba is by keeping their form as it is.

Yanga have not lost a match this season and Kaze, who has led Yanga in their last four league encounters, is raring to go.

“We had intensive training sessions and are ready for the derby. I urge our fans to throng the stadium in their numbers as we aim to take home all the three points,” said the 35-year-old Congolese tactician.

'Vandebroek under pressure'

Azam lead the VPL standings on 25 points after 10 matches with Yanga and Simba following on 23 and 19 points respectively though both have played a game less.

Simba coach Sven Vandebroek on Friday said they are ready for the showdown which comes three days after their 2-0 win over Kagera Sugar.

“We know the importance of this match to our fans and the whole country. Yanga are ahead of us by four points and we have to win the derby to reduce the deficit. We have to win,” insisted the 38-year-old Belgian.

Yanga captain Lamine Moro and his Simba counterpart John Bocco have also called on the fans to turn up in large numbers and maintain peace. Bocco is the current Simba SC top scorer in the league with four goals.

Simba will be without star forwards Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu through injury while Bernard Morrison - who controversially joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Yanga in August - is serving a three match suspension.

Morrison was sent off after elbowing Juma Nyoso in their 1-0 loss to Ruvu Shooting Stars on October 26.

Yanga picked four points from the derby last season, will the champions bite back?