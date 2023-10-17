Harambee Stars coach Firat scoffs at critics after Russia draw

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has heaped praise on right-back Rooney Onyango following his impressive national team debut Monday night.

Despite being slotted in as an offensive player, the Gor Mahia defender was superb in Kenya’s 2-2 draw against Russia in an international friendly match held at Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

He clocked 88 minutes before being replaced by Tusker defender Daniel Sakari. Midfielder Anthony Akumu and forward Masud Juma scored for Stars in the 16th and 36th minutes respectively while Russia’s goals were netted by Aleksandr Sobolev and Ivan Oblyakov in the eighth and 89th minutes respectively.

“Like I said if somebody is working well, and really deserves to play then he will play,” said Firat.

“This is what happened with Rooney, he is not somebody who is pushed by the media or other people, he is only concentrating on football, he is a player with good potential, he is ready to work on it, therefore I am happy that we won one more player,” said Firat.

Heading into the friendly match against the highly ranked Russia, Onyango, 22, vowed to replicate his top performance at club level with Harambee Stars in order to be a regular in the national team.

“It is a dream come true to don the national team colours. I’m very happy to be chosen to represent my country because it is not only an honour but also a sign of progress in my football career,” he told Nation Sport on October 8.

“Currently I’m in good form for my club and playing well but I now have to replicate this performance in the national team. If I get a chance to play against Russia, I will give it my all.”

Onyango won the Kenya National Secondary School Games football title with Passenga High School in 2015 in Machakos.

He joined Gor Mahia in June from Elite Falcons in the United Emirates. He previously played for Thika United (2019), Gusii United (2020) and Wazito (2022). Firat said he is happy with how his charges played against the highly ranked Russia.

According to latest Fifa rankings, Russia, who hosted the 2018 World Cup are placed 39th, while Stars lie a distant 109.

“…the rest of the game I think we controlled, we had a lot of scoring chances and we could have won easily,” said the Turk.

“I know that many people expected us to be scored five or six (goals). I am happy that we disappointed these people and showed that we are on a good way. I hope that we can take all this to the World Cup and Afcon qualifiers.”

Kenya were using the friendly match against Russia to prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which kick off next month with Stars playing Gabon away on November 13.