Harambee Stars hold Russia in international friendly

Kenya’s Harambee Stars Monday battled to a 2-2 draw with highly ranked Russia in an international friendly match played at Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

Midfielder Anthony Akumu and forward Masud Juma scored for Stars in the 16th and 36th minutes respectively while Russia’s goals were netted by Arsen Adamov and Ivan Oblyakov in the eighth and 89th minute respectively. It was the first time in history that the two teams locked horns.

According to latest Fifa rankings, Russia, who hosted the 2018 World Cup are placed 39th, while Stars lie a distant 109.

Kenya coached by Turk Engin Firat were using the match to prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which kicks off next month with Stars playing Gabon away on November 13.

Apart from Gabon, Kenya is in Group “F” with Cote d'Ivoire, Burundi, Gambia and Seychelles. In September, Stars stunned hosts Qatar 2-1 and lost by a solitary goal to South Sudan in Nairobi in friendly matches.

Playing in front of a handful of spectators, Russia attacked first in the third minute with two successive corner kicks after defender Erick Ouma timely cleared Arsen Adamov's cross.

While it was a huge reprieve for Stars not to concede from the corners, they paid heavily for a defensive lapse in the eighth minute as Aleksandr Sobolev calmly slotted home. A short pass by Johnson Omurwa was intercepted by a Russian player, who then teed-up Sobolev for the opening goal.

Stars were forced to make a goalkeeping change in the 14th minute after Bryne Odhiambo was wheeled off with an injury. In came the experienced Patrick Matasi.

Kenya equalised in the 16th minute through midfielder Anthony Akumu thanks to a costly mistake by Russia’s goalkeeper Ilya Pomazun.

Outside his area, the shot-stopper played a short pass to one of his defenders but Akumu snatched the ball from him and picked striker Michael Olunga inside the box.

However, Olunga’s shot was blocked with the ball spilling to Akumu’s direction, who then slotted into the empty net.

Kenya looked to have settled after the equaliser as they now dominated possession.

Forward Masud Juma capitalised on a defensive blunder by Russia to fire Kenya ahead in the 36th minute. He looked to have been offside but after a thorough check by the match officials the goal was allowed.

Moments to the half-time break, Olunga would have added the third for Stars but his volley after latching on to a long pass went wide.

The Al-Duhail danger man was again unlucky in the 50th minute as his effort from Akumu’s pass missed the target narrowly, before Matasi made two important saves to keep Stars ahead. Coach Firat moved to improve his attack by introducing speedy winger Ayub Timbe for Juma at the hour mark.