Harambee Stars battle Pakistan in four-nation tourney

Hrambeee Stars midfielder Joseph Mwangi cannot wait to make his debut in the ongoing four-nation tournament in Mauritius.

Knowing too well how difficult it is to be selected for the national team, the Nzoia Sugar man has promised to give his best should he be selected for Stars’ first match of the tournament against a lowly-ranked Pakistan on Wednesday at the Cote D'Or National Sports Complex.

The match will kickoff at 3pm East African Time (EAT). Coach Engin Firat's side will then end their tour with a match against the hosts on Sunday at 3:30pm EAT at the same venue.

Stars were supposed to play three matches - with Djibouti being their third opponent-but they arrived late for the tournament that started on Sunday.

In a statement, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Barry Otieno said the team failed to jet out Saturday morning due to unavailability of flights to Mauritius.

But Nation Sport established that there was a flight to the Indian Ocean island nation Saturday afternoon. They finally left the country on Monday at 10am on a chartered Kenya Airways plane.

Mwangi, 26, was elated to finally make it to a final squad after missing Kenya’s 2-1 friendly match loss against Iran on March 28 in Tehran.

“It is an opportunity that I don’t want to waste. If I am given an opportunity to play, I will give my best because I don’t want the coaches to regret that they selected the wrong person,” said Mwangi.

With 14 goals and six assists to his name, Mwangi is among the players behind Nzoia’s impressive run this season.

After 32 matches, the millers are third on the log with 63 points, four behind leaders Gor Mahia. Defending champions Tusker are second with 65 points.

Kakamega Homeboyz’s Moses Shummah, Kariobangi Sharks’ Luke Otiala and KCB goalkeeper Bryne Omondi are the other players in the 23-man squad hoping to make their senior debuts.

Coach Firat has promised to give new players a chance in the tournament.

“We have a lot of new young players who will get a chance to participate in these matches. Kenya has a high talent but it should be developed and harnessed,” said Firat last Thursday.

It will be the first time in history that Stars and Pakistan are meeting. Firat’s side heads into the match as favourites since they are ranked ahead in Fifa’s standings at 102, while Pakistan are placed 195th. Mauritius and Djibouti are placed 180th and 193rd respectively.

Pakistan’s last victory was on September 8, 2018 when they thrashed Bhutan 3-0 in a South Asian Championship match in Bangladesh.

Since then, they have lost eight matches. In the opening match of the tournament on Sunday, Pakistan lost 0-3 to Mauritius.

Stars captained by Michael Olunga will be looking to register their first victory since their 2-1 win over Rwanda in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Nairobi on November 11, 2021.

