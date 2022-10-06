Another Harambee Starlets player joins Turkish side

Harambee Starlets fullback Vivian Nasaka Makokha has joined the growing list of internationals dumping the Kenyan league for the paid ranks.

Makokha has penned a one-year deal with Turkish Women Premier League side Hakkarigucu Spor.

Makokha joins the team from the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens. She was part of the team that won the Cecafa Club Championship title in Nairobi last year .

The three times KWPL champions represented the Eastern Africa region at the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt in November last year where they exited in the group stages.

Makokha says she is ready for the new task ahead.

"Our team is very strong. It has very good players. I am very happy to be here," said Makokha.

"I believe in my team, my coach and my teammates. I hope we will have a very good time and we will be champions. Hakkari is a beautiful city that has friendly people. Everyone was very welcoming."

The 19-year-old played for Kenya during the 2019 Cecafa Women's Championships and 2020 Turkish Women's Cup. Other countries who participated in the Turkish Women’s Cup were Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan and Chile.

Hakkarigücü Technical Director Cemile Timur says that they released almost half of the players in the team and are now strengthening the squad.