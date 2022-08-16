Harambee Starlets players in action at Cecafa tourney

Tanzania Women Premier League giants Simba Queens lock horns with SHE Corporates of Uganda in a Group “B” match of the Cecafa Women’s Club Championships Wednesday at Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

The eight-team tournament kicked off in Tanzania Sunday and doubles up as the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

In the first match of the group, Simba thrashed Garde Republicaine of Djibouti 6-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday while SHE Corporates beat Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan 6-0 at the same venue.

Group “A” consists of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Warrior Kings of Zanzibar, Fofila PF of Burundi and Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

In their opening match, Simba sounded a warning with a convincing win and were helped in part by some Kenyan influence in the frame of Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino.

Also helping the Tanzanian side was Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) 2021/22 season Golden Boot winner Topister Situma. She joined Simba in June this year, and was also trusted with a starting position.

Situma and Aquino will once again take to the pitch for Simba against SHE Corporates in their second group match today at Azam Complex.