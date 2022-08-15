Simba Queens wipe the floor with Gared in Champs League

Tanzania giants Simba Queens Sunday opened in style their campaign of the Cecafa Zonal Women’s Champions League when they thrashed Djibouti’s Garde Republicaine 6-0.

Kenyan internationals Corazone Aquino and Topister Situma were part of Simba’s star-studded squad that ran rout over Republicaine in the match held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Situma, the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) 2021/22 Golden Boot winner, however, did not last long on the pitch as she was substituted for striker Olaiya Baraka in the 26th minute.

In the one sided match, Baraka and Asha Djafar all scored a brace.

Fallone Pambani and Joelle Bukuru scored the two other goals for the Tanzania Women Premier League side.

Simba play their second group 'B' clash against Uganda’s SHE Corporates at the same stadium Wednesday.

Situma penned a one-year deal with Simaba and was handed jersey number 13.

She will be hoping to get more playing time in order to score more goals for the ‘Wekundi wa Msimbazi’.

Another Kenyan Aboubakar Fatuma of South Sudan's Yei Joint Stars was on the losing side as they were thrashed 6-0 SHE Corporates of Uganda.

DRAW

GROUP A

CBE- Ethiopia

Warrior Queens - Zanzibar

Fofila PF - Burundi

AS Kigali - Rwanda

GROUP B

Simba Queens - Tanzania

GRFC - Djibouti

WRC - Uganda