Guardiola 'addicted' to winning as Man City plan sustained success

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on May 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Guardiola clinched his eighth major trophy as City manager when his side were confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons on Tuesday.
  • City also won the League Cup for a fourth consecutive season last month and can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Chelsea in the final on May 29.

London

