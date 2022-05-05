Gor winger Omondi eager to serve AFC same medicine

Gor Mahia winger Boniface Omondi, who has scored in three of the last four ‘Mashemeji’ derbies, is confident that K’Ogalo will continue their dominance over AFC Leopards when the two teams clash on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The eagerly anticipated Football Kenya Federation Premier League match, easily the biggest club football fixture in the country, will kick off at 4pm.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans are expected for the match and could include President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Omondi, said he was ready to skin AFC Leopards on Sunday as Gor Mahia were not ready to lose to their bitter rivals after dominating this tie 2016.

The 26 years old winger was on target in the last Mashemeji derby where Gor Mahia edged out AFC Leopards 1-0 in October.

In the 2019/20 season, Omondi also netted the lone goal as K’Ogalo triumphed by a similar margin.

Under Englishman Dylan Kerr, Omondi was also in the score sheet when K’Ogalo reigned supreme 3-1 in the 2018/19 season.

However he missed the 2020/21 season because he had crossed over to Wazito.

“Scoring in the derby is always a dream of every player and I’m not ready to relent if I get an opportunity on Sunday,” he said.

Even with focus on the 94th Mashemeji derby, the race for this year’s Premier League title is likely to take a different turn this weekend when reigning champions Tusker host leaders Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka grounds.

Homeboy leads the log on 56 points from 28 matches, four points adrift of Tusker with just six matches to the end of the season.

Homeboyz won the first leg by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Mathare United will be relegated as per the league rules if they fail to honour their fixture against Sofapaka at MISC Annex pitch on Saturday.

By Thursday, it was not yet clear whether the club would face Sofapaka with club officials mum on the matter.

Gor Mahia have been having intense training sessions at Karura Forest under the watchful eyes of their German tactician Andreas Spier and his assistant Michael Nam.

All players at K’Ogalo’s camp are ready and fit for the game with the exception of Sydney Ochieng’ who is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Fixtures (all kick-offs 3pm unless stated)

Saturday:

Mathare United v Sofapaka (MISC Annex)

Sunday:

Posta Rangers v Bandari (Thika, 1pm)

Bidco Utd v Ulinzi Stars (Thika)

K. Sharks v Vihiga Bullets (MISC)

KCB v FC Talanta (MISC Annex)

Wazito v City Stars (Nyayo)

Nzoia v Police (Sudi)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (MISC, 4pm)