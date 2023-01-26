Gor warm up for Mashemeji derby by thrashing Talanta

Gor Mahia produced their best performance this season to beat FC Talanta 3-0 in a one-sided Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The win lifts K'Ogalo to third position in the FKF-PL standing on 23 points with two games in hand. They are tied with KCB who have also garnered the same number of points from 12 matches but have an inferior goal difference.

Tusker and Nzoia Sugar who have played 11 and 12 matches respectively are joint top on 24 points.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry was elated with the win saying his charges have demonstrated that they are firmly in the title race and predicted a tough clash against AFC Leopards on Sunday.

“We played well and scoring the three goals in the first half enabled us to settle and control the game in the second half. There were also good chances in the second half which we would have converted,” said McKinstry.

He was also full of praise for striker Benson Omala urging him to continue with his good form

“All strikers have a time when they are good and a time for a goal drought. Even in EPL Haaland went for some games without scoring so we shouldn’t be hard on Omala when he doesn’t score in future because that will certainly come,” he added.

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta said it was evident his players were fatigued since they play after two days and have no time to recover.

“The players were fatigued because we have played many games and again we are playing on Sunday. However, we need to put our defence in order and make the boys believe they can do well despite the challenges we are facing,” said the experienced tactician.

The 19-time champions made light work of Talanta, displaying good football that left the fans salivating for more even after the final whistle.

Right back Joshua Onyango set the game rolling for Gor Mahia after heading home George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo's corner in the eighth minute.

K'Ogalo who were all over their opponents added the second 10 minutes later. Ugandan import Peter Lwasa picked out red hot striker Omala with a long pass from midfield and the striker calmly slotted the ball home past halpless FC Talanta's goalkeeper Kevin Otieno.

This was Omala's 10th goal of the season and he has now scored three goals more than his closest challenger Brian Yakhama of FC Talanta as the hunt for the Golden Boot gathers momentum.

K'Ogalo were not yet finished with their opponents as winger John Macharia added the third by connecting well with Geoffrey Ochieng's cross in the 45th minute.

The win now sets the ball rolling for the much-awaited 95th Mashemeji Derby set for Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium from 3pm.

Both Gor and Ingwe have had a good run in recent matches and this has raised expectations of fans from either side ahead of the derby.

In the second half, Gor missed four chances which if they had converted, would have handed them a big win.

FC Talanta, who were completely outwitted in the game came close to reducing the deficit early in the second half but were unsuccessful.