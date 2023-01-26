Cash-strapped Vihiga Bullets doubtful for Sofapaka match

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga Bullets are unable to honour their away match against Sofapaka in Nairobi on Saturday due to financial constraints.

Head coach George Owoko Oduor said they might end up forfeiting the points on Saturday as they do not have money to cover travel and accommodation fees as well as players allowances.

Two weeks ago, the Western Kenya outfit were set to hand a walkover to league leaders, Tusker before Vihiga County Governor Wilber Ottichilo stepped in to pay for their expenses to Nairobi where they lost 2-1.

“The team is in dire financial problems because as we speak we are not even sure we will get funding to travel to Nairobi to play Sofapaka. The players have lost motivation due to this crisis and it’s now very difficult to expect good results from them at the moment,” said Owoko.

Owoko, who was hired in November last year added that even training sessions have been affected since most of his players cannot afford transport to and from training, while others have resorted to casual jobs to sustain their living.

"I have to call the players to come to training and urge them to hold up, hoping everything will be ok, sometimes only 20 turn up for training, which is not good," he lamented.

Vihiga Bullets sit 17th on the FKF log with four points from seven matches.

Club patron, Moses Akaranga said efforts for the club to secure sponsors have been unsuccessful.