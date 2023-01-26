Gor plead with Raila to move Jacaranda rally

Gor Mahia Secretary Sam Ochola has requested Azimio One Kenya leader and club patron Raila Odinga to postpone Sunday's rally at Jacaranda Grounds to allow fans attend the Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards clash in the biggest match as far as local club football is concerned on Sunday 3pm in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture.

This will be 95th Mashemeji Derby between the country’s most successful clubs who have 32 league titles between them.

K’Ogalo have won 34 times while Leopards have emerged victorious on 28 occasions and 32 ties have ended in draws.

Odinga is also expected to address mammoth rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Eastlands on Sunday to heap pressure on Kenya Kwanza government to resign for what he claims is being in office illegally.

In his request, Ochola has also requested the ODM leader to consider rescheduling the rally kick off time so that it doesn't affect the derby.

"As our dear Patron, we wish to remind you of our Mashemeji Derby Clash with AFC Leopards at 3pm at Nyayo National Stadium, the same day you will be holding consultative meeting cum demo. We hereby inform you to grace the occasion," said Ochola in a statement.

"We also appeal to you to consider either rescheduling the demo or having it in good time to enable the supporters of both clubs make their way to the stadium in time for the Derby," he added.

Odinga on Monday addressed a mega rally at Kamkunji Grounds when he returned to the country after a seven-day visit to South Africa.

During the highly charged rally, the former Prime Minister said he doesn't consider President William Ruto's government as legitimate claiming he was rigged out in the last general elections.

The opposition leader seemed to be have been buoyed by claims by IEBC whistle blower two weeks ago that he won the election with a huge margin against President Ruto.

Gor and AFC Leopards head into the game having had a lukewarm run this season.