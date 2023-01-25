Posta Rangers, KCB share spoils at Kasarani

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Wednesday missed the chance to go top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table, albeit for a few hours, after been held to a 1-1 draw by Posta Rangers at the Kasarani Annex

The game started with Posta Rangers on the front foot with Brian Marita and Patrick Otieno causing problems for the KCB defence.

Their efforts were rewarded in the sixth minute when KCB defender Harun Mwale brought down Marita and the referee pointed to the spot.

Sunday Apudo made no mistake from the spot to give his side the lead, which they carried to the break.

KCB came out stronger in the second half, intensifying their attacks and putting pressure on the Posta Rangers defence.

Their efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when Maurice Ojwang equalised from another penalty after Bramwel Chemueno was fouled in the danger area.

The result sees Posta Rangers move up to 10th on the FKF-PL log with 13 points after 12 rounds.

KCB remain second on the league table behind Tusker with 23 points after 12 matches.

Rangers coach John Kamau expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, praising the players for bouncing back after their recent defeat against Kariobangi Sharks.

"This was a good result coming from the defeat away to Sharks, and we shall build on it," he said.

KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor lauded his charges for fighting back after falling behind early on.