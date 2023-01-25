FKF-PL: Nzoia move level on points with Tusker, Mathare win at last

Nzoia Sugar Wednesday moved level on points with leaders Tusker in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table after a 2-1 win over Vihiga Bullets at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Tusker stay top on goal difference after they settled to a 0-0 draw with Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani Annex. Tusker and Nzoia both have 24 points from 11 and 12 games respectively.

KCB are third, a point back after their 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in the 1pm kick off.

Former champions Mathare United recorded its first victory of the season with a convincing 3-1 win over Bidco United at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards continued their resurgence by stopping Kenya Police by a solitary goal at Nyayo National Stadium to make it three wins on the trot.

In Western Kenya, visiting Sofapaka grabbed a 1-1 draw against hosts Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium.

Kariobangi Sharks' Shariff Musa (centre) celebrates his goal against Bandari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on January 25, 2023. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

Back to the capital, Bandari's woes continued after they went down 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani. Nairobi City Stars recorded a vital 1-0 win over Wazito at Ruaraka Grounds.

There were few scoring chances in the Ulinzi Stars v Tusker game with many fans at the stadium showing their disappointment with the display from both sides.

The draw left Ulinzi Stars in fifth on 20 points, same as Gor Mahia, who host FC Talanta on Thursday at MISC Kasarani.

In Western Kenya, Nzoia Sugar finished the job in the first half through goals from Yassin Sije and forward Joseph Mwangi.

Nzoia coach Salim Babu was elated with the win saying it was a good reaction after being beaten 2-0 by Kenya Police last weekend.

“We played well and bouncing back means that the boys are always hungry for a win. In the first half we were all over and tactically superior to our opponents. In the second half they got their goal, but I was still impressed by the way we defended and held on to win,” said Babu.

Mathare United recorded the first win after seven matches. Despite Bidco United taking an early lead via striker Peter Nzuki, the "Slum Boys" fought back via goals from Donald Ange, Danie Otieno and Curtis Wekesa.

At Nyayo, Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi struck in the 71st minute to hand Ingwe all the three points. The win took Leopards to seventh position on the log on 17 points.

“For the first time I have seen the best football played in the Kenyan Premier League,” said AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

The Belgium tactician appealed to Ingwe fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer his team on Sunday during the Mashemeji derby against Gor Mahia.

In Kakamega, Sofapaka striker Alex Imbusia scored an 88th minute screamer to cancel out Ali Bhai's lead for Homeboyz.

A first half goal from Samuel Kapen was enough to earn Nairobi City Stars all three points at Utalii Grounds against Wazito.

Midfielder Sharif Musa netted the lone goal as Kariobangi Sharks piled more misery on Bandari.

Wednesday's results

Nairobi City Stars 1 Wazito 0

AFC Leopards 1 Kenya Police 0

Nzoia Sugar 2 Vihiga Bullets 1

Kariobangi Sharks 1 Bandari 0

KCB 1 Posta Rangers 1

Bidco United 1 Mathare United 3

Kakamega Homeboyz 1 Sofapaka 1

Tusker 0 Ulinzi Stars 0

Playing on Thursday