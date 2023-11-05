Gor marksman Omala finally recalled to Harambee Stars

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has finally received a recall to Kenya’s Harambee Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that begin later this month.

Kenya face Gabon away in their opening Group “F” qualifying match on November 16 at Stade de Franceville in Libreville before flying across the continent and Indian Ocean to face Seychelles four days later at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Port-Louis.

Other teams in the group are favourites to qualify bigwigs Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia and Burundi.

Kenya are scheduled to begin camp on November 13 under Turkish coach Engin Firat who had been criticized by a section of fans for overlooking Omala, last season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League Golden Boot runners up with 26 goals.

Firat is expected to officially release the names his World Cup qualifiers squad later this week.

Football Kenya Federation informed Gor Mahia in letter that Omala had been called to the national team as well as club defender Rooney Onyango.

Omala, 22, has carried his goal scoring form to the new season and is the leading scorer in the Premier League with seven goals strikes thus far.

But despite his form Firat had continued to snub much to the chagrin of, particularly Gor Mahia fans.

Omala was not named in the Harambee Stars squad that played to a 2-2 draw with Russia in an international friendly in Turkey.

He was also not part of the team that lost 1-0 to South Sudan on September 12 in Nairobi and 2-1 victors over Qatar in Doha on September 7.

The lethal Gor hitman has, so far, had only one cap with Harambee Stars.

This was on his debut in a 1-0 loss to Mauritius at the Four Nations Tournament in Mauritius on June 18.

Firat has earlier said Omala was not ripe for national team duty and that it was not a guarantee that the league’s top scorer must be called up to the national team.

The Turk may have been thinking of the uninspiring stints of Anthony Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Jacob Keli (KCB) and Jesse Were (Tusker), who all won league Golden Boots awards but were major flops with Harambee Stars.

Omala may not have done himself any favours after an unsuccessful trials in South Africa with reports indicating he had been tried out as a defender.

Being named to the team is one thing and his legion of fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if Omala will be given game time in the upcoming qualifiers.

And then it will be up to him to silence the doubting Thomases. Meanwhile, Onyango impressed for Kenya in their 2-2 draw against Russia and it is no surprise he is part of Firat’s World Cup plans.

Firat in fact praised Rooney, who made his debut in that game, saying his was on of the players who were not being “pushed” by the media to feature for the national team.