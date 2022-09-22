Gor TM Jolawi future unclear as he’s sent on forced leave

Long-serving Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo’s future at the club remains uncertain after he was sent on a 30-day forced leave on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola said Victor Nyaoro will be the acting team manager, but ruled out any possibilities of the veteran team manager Obondo making it back to the team.

According to a letter signed by Ochola, Jolawi has been sent on a leave from September 22 to November 9.

Ironically, the letter also had kind words for Jolawi, viewed as a parting shot, thanking him for serving the club for the last 20 years and the achievement met during that period.

And in an interview with Nation Sport, Ochola castigated Jolawi, claiming he has been the source of the endless players’ strikes and go slows at K’Ogalo’s camp.

He added that the experienced team manager would have left the club a long time ago had it not been his close relationship with one of the officials who has always defended him.