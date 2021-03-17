Gor Mahia teen sensation to join Swedish side after KCSE

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala says his decision to join Swedish Divison One side Linkoping City will earn him enough exposure and growth in his football career.

The 18-year-old Kisumu Day student signed a season long loan deal with Linkoping City last week, though he is still a Gor Mahia player since he has a five year contract with the reigning champions.

K’Ogalo consented to the move after both clubs reached an agreement over the deal.

Omala told Nation Sport that he will officially jet out of the country after finishing his KCSE exams as he looks to grow in his football career and be one of the finest strikers in the country.

“It is a good move and I thank my parent club Gor Mahia for consenting to it. As a footballer this is a chance to grow in my career and also learn alot from the leagues in Europe. My dream is to someday turn out for these big clubs in the continent and I look forward to playing there after my exams,” said Omala.

Due to school work and KCSE examinations, Omala has not featured prominently for Gor in the league as he balances his studies and school work.

He featured for Gor in the CAF Champions League preliminary round against APR of Rwanda in December last year as K’Ogalo advanced to the first round 4-3 on aggregate.

However, Omala didn’t play in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs against Napsa Stars where K’Ogalo were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate last month. He last played for Gor in the league in their 3-1 win against Western Stima on January 18.

The teenage sensation joined Gor during the 2020 August transfer window from Western Stima, where he had impressed under coach Salim Babu (now Kisumu All Stars coach).

Omala was in sparkling form for Stima last season, netting nine league goals before the season was prematurely halted after the deadly coronavirus hit the country.