Gor Mahia teen sensation to join Swedish side after KCSE

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala (right) vies with APR defender Ange Mutsinzi during their Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg at Nyayo Stadium on December 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omala was in sparkling form for Stima last season, netting nine league goals before the season was prematurely halted after the deadly coronavirus hit the country.
  • The former Manyatta United striker became the youngest player to win the KPL Player of the Month Award in December 2019.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala says his decision to join Swedish Divison One side Linkoping City will earn him enough exposure and growth in his football career.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Fury in Germany as Uefa says it wants fans at every Euro match

  2. Kenya, Uganda renew hostilities in hockey friendlies

  3. NSL: Talanta move to within two points of leaders Police

  4. Gor Mahia teen sensation to join Swedish side after KCSE

  5. NOC-K president Tergat lands new global role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.