Gor Mahia's 'Simiti' vows to seal holes in Harambee Stars defence

He has been nicknamed Simiti (cement) for his hard-tackling play that locks out opponents as he marshals Gor Mahia’s defence in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

That is Geoffrey Ochieng’, Gor Mahia’s assistant captain who received his maiden call-up to the national football team Harambee Stars, on Friday, ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya, who are in Group ‘F’, are scheduled to face Gabon on November 16 and Seychelles on November 20, both matches being staged away. Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia and Burundi are other countries in the group.

Apart from Ochieng’, other players who made the cut for the first time in the 28-man provisional squad named by Turkish coach Engin Firat are Murang’a Seal left winger Eric Balecho, US-based Nabilai Kibunguchy and KCB’s central defender Hanniff Wesonga.

Ochieng, a former Palos and Western Stima player who hails from Manyatta in Kisumu County, says his main aim is to make it to the two qualifiers and help Kenya qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

“I thank my mother and wife who have been praying for me in my football journey. This is a big achievement for me in my football career. It will be even a big milestone if I make the final squad,” said Ochieng’ who is a devoted Catholic and never misses Sunday Mass at Buru Buru Catholic Church in Eastlands.

This season, Ochieng', who has captained the team since captain Philemon Otieno was relegated to the bench, has featured in all the 10 rounds of matches K’Ogalo have played in the league.

Ochieng’ suffered a career-threatening right knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in July 2021, when Gor Mahia faced Kariobangi Sharks in a league match at Thika Sub-county Stadium. The injury made him miss half of the 2021/22 season and Ochieng’ says he has never looked back since then.

“It was a difficult moment but God lifted me up and I continued with my career.”

Apart from Ochieng’, leading league goal scorer Benson Omala and wingback Rooney Onyango have been called to the national team from Gor’s camp.

As Ochieng' revels in being called to Harambee Stars squad, Balecho has not been left behind as he sees this as a big stage in his career and a moment to shine.

Balecho, 23, has scored one goal for Seal this season and it was in the 1-1 draw against Muhoroni Youth two weeks ago.

“I didn’t expect the news and the moment I confirmed it, I called my mother and we prayed,” said Balecho.

Balecho has played nine out of 10 Murang’a Seal matches this season and is one of the players credited for the good run the team has had in the top league.

“This is a dream come true for me. It has come at the right time so playing against the big players at Harambee Stars will give me a chance to learn from them,” said Balecho, a journalist who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in the profession from Mount Kenya University.

Balecho played at Cheza Sports Academy in Nairobi’s South ‘B’ (2015-2018) before joining the Mount Kenya University football team for the 2018-2020 seasons.

It is from this higher institution of learning that he joined Seal where he has stayed for the past three seasons.