Gor Mahia rally to fry Bidco United at Kasarani

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva (left) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Clifton Miheso, Brazilian Wilson Silva and Kenneth Muguna were on target for K'Ogalo who got back to winning ways.
  • Bidco were the first to attack just two minutes into the match after Erick Gichimu's long range shot tested Gor keeper Gad Mathews, but was grabbed by the custodian, who was featuring in the second game in a row in first choice keeper Boniface Oluoch's absence.

Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Wilson Fonseca Silva scored his second goal of the season as the defending champions came from behind to beat newbies Bidco United 3-1 in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex on Monday.

