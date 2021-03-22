Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

After a one-week break that paved way for Harambee Stars’ friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumed over the weekend with seven matches played.

Only Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz registered wins in their respective matches.

Rangers beat Mathare United 2-0 on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, while Homeboyz downed Sofapaka by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Top guns Tusker, KCB, AFC Leopards and Bandari managed just a point in their respective matches.

Here are the four talking points from the round of 16 matches.

Frustrating return for title contenders

The one-week break looked to have worked to the disadvantage of league leaders Tusker, KCB, Leopards and Bandari as they were all held by their respective opponents.

Leaders Tusker survived a scare after they rallied from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw with FKF-PL returnees Nairobi City Stars on Saturday at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Veteran midfielder Anthony Kimani had given City Stars a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break, but the brewers returned strongly to force a draw, thanks to Kevin Monyi and Crispinus Onyango’s strikes.

Struggling Vihiga United capitalised on their home advantage to hold 13-time champions Leopards to a barren draw at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega on Saturday, while Bandari tied 2-2 with Wazito.

Benjamin Mosha is the man who rescued a point for Bandari, thanks to his 79th minute strike.

Bottom-placed Zoo FC fought bravely to hold highflying KCB 1-1 at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

Following the results, Tusker remain top with 36 points, KCB maintained second place on 30 points, while Leopards and Bandari are third and fourth with 29 and 27 points respectively. Wazito are sixth with 25 points.

Sofapaka’s poor away record continues

Kakamega’s Homeboyz solitary goal over Sofapaka on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium meant that the 2009 champions will wait longer to register their second away win thus far.

Sofapaka’s only win in eight away matches came on February 28 when they beat Rangers 2-1 at Kasarani.

In the other six away matches, “Batoto ba Mungu” have lost four and drawn twice, a result which leaves them 11th on the log with 19 points.

Coach Ken Odhiambo’s side lost 1-0 to Bandari on November 28 at Mbaraki Sports Club, 3-0 to AFC Leopards on December 12 at Kasarani, 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar on January 16 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma and 2-0 to Ulinzi Stars on February 19 at Kericho Greens Stadium.

They registered identical 1-1 away draws against Tusker and Vihiga United on January 3 and 30 respectively.

Nicholas Kipkirui debuts for Nairobi City Stars

Despite training only for a day with the Kawangware-based side after signing a one-and-a half-year contract on Thursday, coach Sanjin Alagic threw in Kipkirui in the second half as he sought to upset leaders Tusker.

The former Gor Mahia attacker replaced Rodgers Okumu in the 66th minute and his best effort of the match, which ended 2-2, was a side netting.

Kipkirui said he was not impressed with his performance in the match and promised to improve in the coming ones.

According to City Stars CEO Patrick Korir, they managed to sign the former Zoo man outside the transfer window period following their pre-agreement with the federation.

Posta Rangers’ resurgence under Okumbi continues

The Rangers' community can now afford a smile after registering positive results in their last three matches. The mailmen's 2-0 win over struggling Mathare on Friday was their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Previously, Rangers held Kariobangi Sharks 0-0, before beating defending champions Gor Mahia by a solitary goal.

The win over Mathare, which was their third of the season, took them to 14th on 17 points.

Following the results, coach Stanley Okumbi, who took over the mantle from Sammy Omollo on February 8, says more good things are still to come.