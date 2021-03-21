Zoo, KCB share spolils at Utalii grounds

Zoo FC's Dominic Okoth (left) vies for the ball with KCB's David Simiyu of KCB during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • Castro Likhanga returned KCB to the drawing board when he levelled for Zoo in the 61st minute with a header to the unguarded right side of the goal post.
  • Kiprono would have fired the visitors ahead in the 74th minute, but his curve from outside the box went wide.
  • The visitors still had plenty of work to do to in the remaining minutes secure a point against the hosts.

Bottom-placed Zoo FC Sunday held KCB to a 1-1 draw in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Utalii College grounds in Nairobi.

