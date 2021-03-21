Troubled Gor Mahia face Bidco United at Kasarani

Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca.

Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca (centre) shields the ball away from defender Harun Shakava (right) and midfielder Nicholas Omondi during their training session at Camp Toyoyo ground on February 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • One of their most notable wins since then was 2-1 triumph over league leaders Tusker on February 27. Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia was also adamant to comment much on the match only stating that they are well prepared to fight on the pitch and bag the maximum points.
  • “It is not my culture to comment on a match before it is played. However just like in the past games, we have prepared and will go for a win. Every coach goes to any match targeting a win regardless of the magnitude it holds,” said Akhulia.

Gor Mahia's new captain Harun Shakava has rallied his teammates to bag maximum points as they play newbies Bidco United on Monday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex.

