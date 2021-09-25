Gor, Sharks, Bandari off to winning start

Gor Mahia, Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari Saturday won their Football Kenya Federation Premier League season openers against KCB, Posta Rangers and Mathare United respectively.

Benson Omala bagged a brace as the record champions edged KCB 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium while new Bandari signing Whyvonne Isuza was the hero at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa against the Slum Boys.

He scored two first half goals before Umaru Kasumba sealed the win for Bandari in the 59th minute.

In another match played in Thika, new acquisition Eric Mmata handed Kariobangi Sharks a 1-0 win over Posta Rangers with a 16th minute goal after being picked out by Patillah Omoto.

Newbies Talanta FC came from a goal down to hold moneybags Wazito to 1-1 draw at Ruaraka grounds. Michael Otieno put Wazito ahead after a good delivery from evergreen Kevin Kimani in the 18th minute.

However, after missing a couple of clear cut chances, Talanta won a penalty in the 81st minute when Wazito defender Swaleh Hamisi handled the ball inside the box. Brian Yakhama converted to deny Wazito maximum points.

Vihiga Bullets were held to a barren draw by the visiting Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

In the early kick-off, Omala scored a double in span of two minutes to put K'Ogalo ahead against a tough KCB side who finished as the league runners-up last season.

The youngster scored in the seventh and ninth minutes before Henry Onyango reduced the deficit for the bankers in the 27th minute with a close range shot.

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Gor Mahia tactician Mike Harisson commended his boys for the fine display, noting some improvement from their midweek Super Cup clash against defending champions Tusker.

“It is good we have started on a positive note and would have even scored more goals had we not wasted a couple of chances which came our way. However, my players made some silly mistakes on a number of occasions which I instructed them to quickly rectify. It was a good game,” said Harisson.

The tactician however lamented the referee's decision to deny them a penalty after KCB defender Nahashon Alembi axed Samuel Onyango inside the box. The center referee ignored the incident leading to a protest from Gor's technical bench and a few angry fans at the venue.

“That was a clear penalty and I urge him to watch the replays after this match. He denied us a clear penalty but this is football. We will use this two weeks break to work on our attack and defence,” said the 60-year-old British coach.

KCB goalkeeping coach Charles "Korea" Omondi said Omala's goals messed their game plan. He added that laxity at the defence also gave K’Ogalo strikers room to dribble and shoot.

“Our defence was not at its best and the two quick goals made it hard for us to come back in the game. We hope to get back to our best when the league resumes,” said Omondi.

After Sunday’s matches, the league breaks for two weeks until October 15.

The international break will see Harambee Stars play back-to-back Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

Kenya play Mali away on October 6 before hosting them for the return leg six days later.

Saturday results

Posta Rangers 0-1 Kariobangi Sharks

Gor Mahia 2-1 KCB

Vihiga Bullets 0-0 Bidco United

Bandari 3-0 Mathare United

Talanta 1-1 Wazito

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

AFC Leopards v Tusker Thika Stadium, 1pm

Ulinzi Stars v Nzoia Sugar ASK Grounds, Nakuru

Kakamega Homeboyz v Police FC Bukhungu Stadium