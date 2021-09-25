Gor, Sharks, Bandari off to winning start

Bandari players celebrate

Bandari FC players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on September 23, 2021. Bandari won 3-0.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo  &  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Benson Omala bagged a brace as the record champions edged KCB 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium while new Bandari signing Whyvonne Isuza was the hero at Mbaraki Sports Club
  • New acquisition Eric Mmata handed Kariobangi Sharks a 1-0 win over Posta Rangers with a 16th minute goal after being picked out by Patillah Omoto
  • KCB goalkeeping coach Charles "Korea" Omondi said Omala's goals messed their game plan

Gor Mahia, Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari Saturday won their Football Kenya Federation Premier League season openers against KCB, Posta Rangers and Mathare United respectively.

