Gor, Leopards clash for Confederation Cup slot

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia's Andrew Juma tackles AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupia during their Football Kenya Premier League match at Kasarani on February 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coaches rally their troops for Nyayo Stadium showdown
  • Also at stake in the 3pm kick-off to be played behind closed doors is Sh2m prize money

Kenyan’s representatives in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup will be known on Sunday when two of the country’s most successful clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards clash in the Betway Cup final at Nyayo National Stadium.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Saint Mark’s Basilica climbs the ranks at Sandown

  2. Kiyeng, Rotich warm up for Olympics with victories in Stockholm

  3. Kenyan hurdler to miss Tokyo Olympics

  4. Gor Mahia win Betway Cup, clinch Caf Confed slot

  5. Mworia tops Moutain Classic at Kiambu course

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.